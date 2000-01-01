Company Profile

500.com Ltd is an online sports lottery service provider that operates only in China. It generates most of the revenue from service fees which are paid by administration centers and others for the purchase of lottery. It offers online lottery sales services, information platforms, analytical tools, mobile applications payment processing, and complimentary services.500.com Ltd is an online sports lottery service provider which operates only in China. It generates most of the revenue from service fees which are paid by administration centers and others for purchase of lottery.