Bitcoin Group SE (XETRA:ADE)

  • Market Cap€127.250m
  • SymbolXETRA:ADE
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • ISINDE000A1TNV91

Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE is a venture capital company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, sale and management of investments in companies, and the acquisition of strategic leadership, management and coordination of these companies.

