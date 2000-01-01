Bitterroot Resources Ltd (TSX:BTT)
- Market CapCAD1.270m
- SymbolTSX:BTT
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINCA0919012074
Company Profile
Bitterroot Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company. It is involved in industrial metals and minerals business sector. The company operates in one business segment that is the acquisition, exploration and, development of exploration and evaluation assets.