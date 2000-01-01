BiVictriX Therapeutics (LSE:BVX)
UK company
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:BVX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB00BNXH3K91
Company Profile
BiVictriX Therapeutics PLC is a drug development company. It has developed its proprietary Bi-Cygni technology which utilises Antibody Drug Conjugates for the treatment of various cancers including Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. The main country of operation is in the UK.