Company Profile

Bjorn Borg AB is engaged in the apparel industry. It owns the Bjorn Borg brand, through which it offers fashion underwear, sportswear, fragrances, footwear, bags, luggage, and eyewear. The company operates in the segments of Wholesale, Consumer Direct, Distributors and Licensing. A majority of the revenue is derived from the Wholesale segment which consists of revenue and expenses associated with the company's wholesale operations. The group has wholesale operations in Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and England for apparel and underwear as well as in Sweden, Finland and the Baltic countries for footwear.