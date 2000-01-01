Company Profile

BKW AG is an electric utility company in which the Swiss state of Bern holds a majority stake. The company segments its operations into energy, grid, and services businesses. The energy division builds, operates, and maintains the company's European power plants. While BKW controls a portfolio of wind, hydroelectric, gas, coal, and nuclear facilities, its wind power sites are responsible for most of its total energy generation. The majority of BKW's revenue comes from its energy division in the form of electricity sales to the broader European market and other power plants. The company's networks division, which builds and operates electrical distribution grids for customers outside of its primary markets of Switzerland and Italy, also represents a substantial revenue stream.BKW AG is an energy and infrastructure company. It plans, builds and operates infrastructure to produce and supply energy and offers digital business models for renewable energies.