Black Bull Resources Inc (TSX:BBS.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BBS.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BBS.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:BBS.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0919302061

Company Profile

Black Bull Resources Inc is a Canadian based company, it is engaged in the business of mining, processing, and marketing quartz from its White Rock claim in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Latest BBS.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .