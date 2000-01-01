Company Profile

Black Canyon Ltd is engaged in exploring and developing mineral deposits in Australia and overseas, with a focus on base metals. Its Carawine Project contains exploration tenements prospective for manganese and copper. It is also engaged in the Lofty Range Project.