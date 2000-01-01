Black Dragon Gold Corp (TSX:BDG)
Market Info - BDG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BDG
- Market CapCAD8.870m
- SymbolTSX:BDG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA09204B2093
Company Profile
Black Dragon Gold Corp is a junior mining company engaged in the development of Salave Gold Project in Asturias, northern Spain. The company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets located in Spain.