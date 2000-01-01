Black Isle Resources Corp (TSX:BIT)
Company Info - BIT
- Market CapCAD0.810m
- SymbolTSX:BIT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- ISINCA0921412098
Company Profile
Black Isle Resources Corp is a natural resource company operating in Canada. It is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in Jet Property and Hell Hole Pass property.