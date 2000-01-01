Black Knight Inc A (NYSE:BKI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BKI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BKI

  • Market Cap$9.430bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BKI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS09215C1053

Company Profile

Black Knight Inc is a provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital market verticals.The company's solutions include Software Solutions and Data and Analytics Solutions.

Latest BKI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .