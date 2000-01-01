Black Pearl Digital AG (XETRA:VRL)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VRL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VRL

  • Market Cap€1.320m
  • SymbolXETRA:VRL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2BPK34

Company Profile

Black Pearl Digital AG is a consulting and investment company in the field of technology companies. The company focuses on the areas of digital transformation, fintech and digital assets.

Latest VRL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .