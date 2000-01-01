Black Rock Mining Ltd (ASX:BKT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BKT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BKT
- Market CapAUD26.350m
- SymbolASX:BKT
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BKT0
Company Profile
Black Rock Mining Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The company is engaged in exploring and developing its Mahenge graphite project in Tanzania.