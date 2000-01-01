Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp (TSX:BLS)
Company Info - BLS
- Market CapCAD1.100m
- SymbolTSX:BLS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA09225W1095
Company Profile
Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company active in the Black Sea region of Eastern Europe. The Company is engaged in exploring and developing mineral properties.