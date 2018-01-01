Black Sea Property Ordinary Shares (AQUIS:BSP) Share Price

BSP
Black Sea Property Ordinary Shares
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Real Estate
Right Arrow 2
Real Estate Services
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
NEXX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Black Sea Property PLC is a real estate company focus on investments in Bulgaria. The firm's strategy is to create a diverse portfolio of value-added Bulgarian real estate assets, including development land, partially completed construction projects and completed buildings.
Symbol
AQUIS:BSP
ISIN
IM00BYQLTS50
Currency
EUR
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest BSP News