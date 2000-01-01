Company Profile

Founded in 1981, Blackbaud provides a suite of software solutions targeted at the “social good” community, including nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and individual activists. Through mergers, acquisitions, and organic product development, the company has also moved into related areas outside of core fundraising, notably into K-12 schools. Blackbaud enables more than $100 billion in donations annually across a customer base in excess of 40,000 customers in at least 50 countries.Blackbaud Inc provides cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. It provides its services to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and the individual change agents who support them.