Company Profile

BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.BlackBerry Ltd is a Canada-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of wireless solutions for the mobile communications market. It also owns QNX, a leader in software used in automotive infotainment systems.