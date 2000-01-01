BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BB
- Market CapCAD4.058bn
- SymbolTSE:BB
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINCA09228F1036
Company Profile
BlackBerry Ltd is a Canada-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of wireless solutions for the mobile communications market. It also owns QNX, a leader in software used in automotive infotainment systems.