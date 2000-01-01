Company Profile

Blackbird PLC, formerly Forbidden Technologies PLC operates in the SaaS and cloud video market. It is engaged in the development and commercial exploitation of cloud-based video technology. The company operates in geographical markets: The United Kingdom, North America, Europe and Rest of World. It serves a diverse range of markets including broadcasting, other mass market digital video channels, post-production houses, corporates and consumers markets. The company's key products are Blackbird.Forbidden Technologies PLC is engaged in development and commercial exploitation of cloud-based video technology used for its Forscene professional editing suite, its video social network, eva, and its online video editor, Captevate.