BlackEarth Minerals NL Ordinary Shares (ASX:BEM)

Company Info - BEM

  • Market CapAUD5.910m
  • SymbolASX:BEM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BEM8

Company Profile

BlackEarth Minerals NL is engaged in identifying, evaluating and, if warranted, acquiring resource projects and assets in Australia.

