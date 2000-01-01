BlackGold Natural Resources Ltd (SGX:41H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 41H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 41H
- Market CapSGD9.030m
- SymbolSGX:41H
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1AH0000001
Company Profile
BlackGold Natural Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries is an Indonesia coal mining company. The company is engaged in power plant industry, with a specific focus on supplying coal to power plants located in Riau province, Sumatra, Indonesia.