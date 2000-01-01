Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp is a Canada-based connected safety monitoring technology company. It designs, manufactures, and sells products and services that combine wireless technology and global positioning system (GPS) to protect people and property and provide geographic connectivity. The company offers products such as G7 and Loner connected safety devices, and Safety monitoring software, and services. In addition, it also produces a suite of portable tracking solutions for a variety of applications, including package tracking, loss prevention, surveillance, asset security, and vehicle tracking. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe; Australia and New Zealand, and other countries.