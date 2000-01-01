Blackline Safety Corp (TSX:BLN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BLN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BLN

  • Market CapCAD286.640m
  • SymbolTSX:BLN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0923821007

Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp is a safety monitoring technology company. It designs, manufactures and sells products and services that combine wireless technology and global positioning system to protect people and property and provide geographic connectivity.

Latest BLN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .