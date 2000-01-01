Blackmores Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:BKL)

APAC company
Company Info - BKL

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  SymbolASX:BKL
  IndustryConsumer Defensive
  SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  ISINAU000000BKL7

Company Profile

Blackmores is a leading Australian vitamin and health supplement manufacturer. The company is one of the two largest vitamin brands by market share in Australia and it also has a significant contribution from sales into the Chinese market via both formal (cross-border e-commerce) and informal (daigou) sales channels. The founding Blackmore family remain heavily invested and involved in the running of the company.Blackmores Ltd is a natural health company. The company's principal activity is the development, sales and marketing of health products for humans and animals including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements.

