Blackmores Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:BKL)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BKL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BKL
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:BKL
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BKL7
Company Profile
Blackmores is a leading Australian vitamin and health supplement manufacturer. The company is one of the two largest vitamin brands by market share in Australia and it also has a significant contribution from sales into the Chinese market via both formal (cross-border e-commerce) and informal (daigou) sales channels. The founding Blackmore family remain heavily invested and involved in the running of the company.Blackmores Ltd is a natural health company. The company's principal activity is the development, sales and marketing of health products for humans and animals including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements.