BlackRock is one of the largest asset managers in the world, with $8.677 trillion in AUM at the end of 2020. Product mix is fairly diverse, with 51% of the firm's managed assets in equity strategies, 30% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset class, 8% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's iShares ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is also geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the U.S. and Canada.BlackRock Inc provides investment management services to institutional clients and to individual investors. Its products include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.