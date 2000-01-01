Blackrock Silver Corp (TSX:BRC)

North American company
Market Info - BRC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BRC

  • Market CapCAD93.000m
  • SymbolTSX:BRC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA09261Q1072

Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp is a junior silver-focused exploration company. It is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver projects. Its flagship project is Tonopah West silver-gold project located in the Walker Lane of Nevada.Blackrock Gold Corp is a mining company engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada.

