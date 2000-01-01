Company Profile

Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver. It is focused on base and precious metal projects located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its Niblack Project is endowned with volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization including the Lookout and Trio deposits which host compliant resources of copper, gold, silver, and zinc.Heatherdale Resources Ltd is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's projects include Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver project located in Southeast Alaska, USA.