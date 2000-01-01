Blade Air Mobility Inc Class A (NASDAQ:BLDE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BLDE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BLDE
- Market Cap$299.060m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BLDE
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirports & Air Services
- Currency
- ISINUS0926671043
Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility Inc is a technology-powered urban air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad.