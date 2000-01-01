Blancco Technology Group (LSE:BLTG)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BLTG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BLTG

  • Market Cap£140.180m
  • SymbolLSE:BLTG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B06GNN57

Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group PLC is a UK-based company which provides mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. Its solutions include data erasure management, live environment erasure, high volume erasure, hardware-based solutions, fault diagnostics, repair and program enablement. It offers services to equipment manufacturers, mobile network operators, financial institutions, healthcare providers and government organizations.Blancco Technology Group PLC is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. It offers services to equipment manufacturers, mobile network operators, financial institutions, healthcare providers and government organizations.

Latest BLTG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BLTG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .