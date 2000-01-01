Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group PLC is a UK-based company which provides mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. Its solutions include data erasure management, live environment erasure, high volume erasure, hardware-based solutions, fault diagnostics, repair and program enablement. It offers services to equipment manufacturers, mobile network operators, financial institutions, healthcare providers and government organizations.