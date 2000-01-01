Blina Minerals NL (ASX:TMS)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TMS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TMS
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:TMS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BDI8
Company Profile
Blina Minerals NL is a resource exploration company that engages in the valuation of gold and copper projects across a broad range of geographies. The projects of the company include Barkly Gold-Copper Project, Diakouli Gold Project, Maintirano Copper Project.Blina Minerals NL is engaged in evaluation of cobalt, lithium and zinc projects. The company has a project in Burkina Faso.