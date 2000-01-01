Company Profile

Blina Minerals NL is a resource exploration company that engages in the valuation of gold and copper projects across a broad range of geographies. The projects of the company include Barkly Gold-Copper Project, Diakouli Gold Project, Maintirano Copper Project.Blina Minerals NL is engaged in evaluation of cobalt, lithium and zinc projects. The company has a project in Burkina Faso.