Blind Creek Resources Ltd (TSX:BCK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCK
- Market CapCAD0.910m
- SymbolTSX:BCK
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA09354Q2045
Company Profile
Blind Creek Resources Ltd is an exploration-stage junior mining company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Yukon, NWT and British Columbia.