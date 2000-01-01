Blind Creek Resources Ltd (TSX:BCK)

North American company
Market Info - BCK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BCK

  • Market CapCAD0.910m
  • SymbolTSX:BCK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA09354Q2045

Company Profile

Blind Creek Resources Ltd is an exploration-stage junior mining company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Yukon, NWT and British Columbia.

Latest BCK news

