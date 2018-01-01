Block Inc Class A (NYSE:SQ) Share Price

SQ
Block Inc Class A
North American company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNYS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Square has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom; about 5% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes.
NYSE:SQ
US8522341036
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest SQ News