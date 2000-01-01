Blockchain Group Co Ltd (SEHK:364)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 364
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 364
- Market CapHKD107.820m
- SymbolSEHK:364
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINKYG117671035
Company Profile
Blockchain Group Co Ltd is engaged in the production of raw teas, refined teas, and other related products. The company is involved in the plantation, production, processing, and sale of the premium variety of traditional Chinese tea.