Blockchain Power Trust (TSX:BPWR.UN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BPWR.UN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BPWR.UN

  • Market CapCAD36.830m
  • SymbolTSX:BPWR.UN
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINCA09369D1151

Company Profile

Blockchain Power Trust, formerly Transeastern Power Trust, through its subsidiaries is an independent power producer that develops builds, owns and operates facilities that produce electricity from renewable energy sources.

Latest BPWR.UN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .