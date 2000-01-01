Blockchain Power Trust (TSX:BPWR.UN)
Company Info - BPWR.UN
- Market CapCAD36.830m
- SymbolTSX:BPWR.UN
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINCA09369D1151
Company Profile
Blockchain Power Trust, formerly Transeastern Power Trust, through its subsidiaries is an independent power producer that develops builds, owns and operates facilities that produce electricity from renewable energy sources.