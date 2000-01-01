Company Profile

Blom Bank SAL is a leading bank in Lebanon. The group's segmental reporting is based on the following operating segments: retail banking; corporate banking; treasury, and asset management and private banking. Treasury segment is responsible for the liquidity management and market risk of the group as well as managing the group's own portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments as well as provides services to investors and other institutional customers. It generates maximum revenue from the Treasury segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Lebanese market.Blom Bank SAL provides retail, commercial, investment and private banking activities, insurance, and brokerage services. Its operating units are in Lebanon; MENA; Gulf and Europe.