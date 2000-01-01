Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (AMEX:BDR)

North American company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BDR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BDR

  • Market Cap$6.240m
  • SymbolAMEX:BDR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0936981085

Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc is a technology-development and manufacturing company which provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. The company serves the multi-dwelling unit market, the lodging/hospitality market and the institutional market, including hospitals, prisons, and schools, primarily throughout the United States and Canada.

Latest BDR news

