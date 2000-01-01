Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc is a technology-development and manufacturing company which provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. The company serves the multi-dwelling unit market, the lodging/hospitality market and the institutional market, including hospitals, prisons, and schools, primarily throughout the United States and Canada.