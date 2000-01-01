Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC is a publisher of books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals. It offers authors access to these multiple markets in multiple formats throughout the world in print, through e-books, digital downloads, and apps in schools, in libraries, in universities, and in terrestrial and internet bookshops. The company divisions are Consumer and Non-Consumer. Consumer division is split out into Children's Trade and Adult Trade; and Non-Consumer split between Academic and Professional, Education, Special Interest and Content Services. It derives maximum revenue from the Consumer division segment. The company operates in the UK, North America, and Other Countries.Bloomsbury Publishing PLC along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the publication of books and other related services. The company's publishing services include editing, marketing, selling and distribution of titles either in print or digital formats.