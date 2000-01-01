Blue Bird Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BLBD)
- Market Cap$594.940m
Company Profile
Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It has its operations in two segments. The Bus segment involves the design, engineering, manufacture and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. It carries its operations in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. The majority of its sales are derived from the United States through its bus manufacturing business.Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. The company operates its business in two segments; Bus and Parts segment. Its primary business it to manufacture and designs school buses.