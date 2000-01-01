Blue Cap AG (XETRA:B7E)

European company
Market Info - B7E

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - B7E

  • Market Cap€69.450m
  • SymbolXETRA:B7E
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0JM2M1

Company Profile

Blue Cap is a publicly traded investment company based in Munich investing in medium-sized niche companies.The investment idea is to develop technology-led company founders or more and yet still retain the corporate identity.

Latest B7E news

