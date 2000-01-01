Blue Cap AG (XETRA:B7E)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - B7E
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - B7E
- Market Cap€69.450m
- SymbolXETRA:B7E
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0JM2M1
Company Profile
Blue Cap is a publicly traded investment company based in Munich investing in medium-sized niche companies.The investment idea is to develop technology-led company founders or more and yet still retain the corporate identity.