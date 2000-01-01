Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd is a reinsurance holding company, which offers collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The business of insurance and reinsurance is regulated in the majority of countries, although the degree and type of regulation vary from one jurisdiction to another. Reinsurers are generally subject to less direct regulation than primary insurers. The company's portfolio may include over-the-counter or exchange-traded futures or options listed on catastrophe indexes, such as catastrophe or weather derivatives.