Company Profile

Blue Moon has a portfolio of market-leading products in three categories: fabric care, personal hygiene, and home care. Fabric care composes more than 80% of the group’s revenue. As a pioneer in China’s household care market, it holds a leading market share by value in China’s liquid laundry detergent, concentrated liquid laundry detergent, and liquid soap markets, as at 2020. Blue Moon is also an early entrant into e-commerce, with the online channel contributing about 54% to the group’s 2020 sales. Most of Blue Moon’s core products are marketed under the namesake brand. It started developing a multibrand strategy for mainly premium products in conjunction with the rollout of Supreme concentrated liquid laundry detergents in 2015.