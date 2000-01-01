Blue Prism Group (LSE:PRSM)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PRSM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRSM

  • Market Cap£812.170m
  • SymbolLSE:PRSM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYQ0HV16

Company Profile

Blue Prism Group PLC is a UK based software company, that operates in the field of robotic process automation. The company supplies software robots that can be trained to automate routine back-office clerical tasks.

Latest PRSM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

PRSM Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .