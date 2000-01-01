Blue River Resources Ltd (TSX:BXR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BXR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BXR

  • Market CapCAD0.960m
  • SymbolTSX:BXR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINCA09605D1015

Company Profile

Blue River Resources Ltd is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties.

Latest BXR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .