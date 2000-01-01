Blue River Resources Ltd (TSX:BXR)
- Market CapCAD0.960m
- SymbolTSX:BXR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINCA09605D1015
Blue River Resources Ltd is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties.