Company Info - BLA

  • Market CapAUD14.380m
  • SymbolASX:BLA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BLA8

Company Profile

Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd is an alternative investment fund manager with investment offerings across four alternative asset classes: Private Equity and Venture Capital, Private Real Estate, Hedge Funds and Real Assets.

