Company Profile

Blue Star Capital PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. Its business includes investing in assets or companies in the sectors such as gaming, media, and technology. The company also holds investments in investee companies in other sectors by way of equity, debt or convertible securities. Blue Star's portfolio includes investment in gaming for the entertainment industry, investing company and software development company providing security solutions for monitoring and shaping user.