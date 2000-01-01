BlueBird Battery Metals Inc (TSX:HMAN)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market CapCAD9.050m
- SymbolTSX:HMAN
- IndustryBasic Material
- Currency
- ISINCA09609M1077
BlueBird Battery Metals Inc is focused on the exploration and development of strategic battery metals projects, primarily copper, cobalt, nickel, and vanadium. The company is a mineral exploration company concentrated on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada and Australia. It holds an interest in Canegrass Project, Ashburton Project and other projects.BlueBird Battery Metals Inc is focused on the global exploration and development of strategic battery metals projects, primarily cobalt and nickel.