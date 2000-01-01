Company Profile

bluebird bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops gene therapies for severe genetic and rare diseases. The company's gene therapy procedures aim to genetically modify a patient's cells to fundamentally correct or address the genetic basis underlying a disease. Bluebird's revenue is derived from collaboration arrangements, research fees, license fees, and grant revenue. The company works with industry peers, strategic partners, and nonprofit organizations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates.bluebird bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company which develops gene therapies for severe genetic and rare diseases and in the field of T cell-based immunotherapy.