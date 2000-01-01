bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BLUE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BLUE

  • Market Cap$5.194bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BLUE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS09609G1004

Company Profile

bluebird bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company which develops gene therapies for severe genetic and rare diseases and in the field of T cell-based immunotherapy.

Latest BLUE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .