Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd Shs USD (LSE:BMV)
- Market Cap£14.160m
- SymbolLSE:BMV
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINVGG118701058
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd is an exploration and commodity trading company. The company has an interest in the Batangas Gold Project in the Republic of Philippines and also a copper concentrate trading business. The company's Batangas Gold Project includes two mineral production sharing agreements including Lobo MPSA 176-2002-IV and Archangel MPSA 177-2002-IV.