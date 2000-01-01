Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LSE:BMV)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BMV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BMV

  • Market Cap£7.380m
  • SymbolLSE:BMV
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG118701058

Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd is an exploration and commodity trading company. The Company has interest in the Batangas Gold Project in the Republic of Philippines and also a copper concentrate trading business.

Latest BMV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BMV Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .